Darrell & King LLC Invests $203,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,003 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

