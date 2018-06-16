Darsek One Day Volume Reaches $45.00 (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Darsek has a market capitalization of $170,567.00 and $45.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darsek coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Darsek alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00392787 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000865 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00072457 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek (CRYPTO:KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. Darsek’s total supply is 21,923,612 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Darsek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darsek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.