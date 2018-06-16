Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Daseke traded up $0.05, reaching $9.88, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,763. The company has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.91. Daseke has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.18 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Daseke’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $45,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400 in the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

