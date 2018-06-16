Datarius Credit (DTRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,943.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $858,343.00 and approximately $14,943.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00588557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00237961 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092639 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,094,194 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

