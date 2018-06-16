Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. Over the last week, Datum has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $16.82 million and $163,473.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00588697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00242794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093757 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,066,878 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.