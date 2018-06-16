Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $410,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $931,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 1,369,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

