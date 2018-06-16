Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion $120.94 million 21.31 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors $1.91 billion $185.07 million 17.80

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors 558 2768 3071 134 2.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Competitors 3.74% -2.58% 5.17%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

