David B. Wright Sells 5,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,955.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics opened at $109.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.