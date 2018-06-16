David Boris Sells 9,586 Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) Stock

ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) Director David Boris sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $88,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Boris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, David Boris sold 33,393 shares of ConvergeOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $316,899.57.

On Friday, June 1st, David Boris sold 15,345 shares of ConvergeOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $139,486.05.

On Friday, May 18th, David Boris sold 16,400 shares of ConvergeOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $148,584.00.

Shares of ConvergeOne traded down $0.44, hitting $8.84, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 910,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $306.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. ConvergeOne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVON. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVON. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

