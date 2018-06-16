David Randall Pickles Sells 75,000 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $6,219,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTD stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $92.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.25 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,465,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,997,000 after purchasing an additional 368,555 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

