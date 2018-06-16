DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DavidsTea earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2433529527441 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

DTEA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that DavidsTea will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEA. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of DavidsTea and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

