Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price

News coverage about DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DCP Midstream earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.0408453266202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of DCP Midstream traded down $1.64, reaching $38.37, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,194. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

