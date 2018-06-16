Dean Foods (DF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Dean Foods reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dean Foods from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Dean Foods traded up $0.02, reaching $9.53, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 872,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,217. The company has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv purchased 15,287 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $156,691.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dean Foods by 333.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

