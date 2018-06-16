Debitum Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $28,408.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, DDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Debitum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00587620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00244520 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00094031 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,291,317 tokens. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network.

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debitum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.