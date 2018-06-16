Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $55,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $101,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $103.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

