Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 501.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,898,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 212,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor opened at $118.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,324,178. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

