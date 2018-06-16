DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $111,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stock

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 89,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.19 per share, for a total transaction of $210,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hubbell traded down $0.03, reaching $112.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,094,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.95 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

