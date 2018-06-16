Insider Buying: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Patrick Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,866 shares in the company, valued at $364,228.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Patrick Walsh purchased 45,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,066. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 907,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 147,192 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TACO. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

