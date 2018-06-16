Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delek Logistics Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.2373152906817 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 42,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,113. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 144.78% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.61 million. equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKL. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

