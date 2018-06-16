Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners traded down $0.15, reaching $27.50, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 42,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,113. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65. The stock has a market cap of $687.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.61 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

