Denbury Resources (DNR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denbury Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.1466517933667 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Denbury Resources opened at $3.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $347.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KLR Group cut Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at $422,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,625 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

