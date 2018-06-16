US Bancorp DE Sells 1,982 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,502.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,348,000 after acquiring an additional 852,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 355,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $44.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 22,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

