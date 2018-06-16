Depomed (DEPO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEPO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Depomed and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Depomed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Depomed opened at $7.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Depomed has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Depomed’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Depomed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 1,704,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed by 1,063.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,085,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,904,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 609,948 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Depomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 464,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

