Dermira (DERM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dermira from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of Dermira traded up $0.02, hitting $10.02, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dermira has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. sell-side analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 125.5% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 3,427,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dermira by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dermira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,084,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Dermira by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Dermira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

