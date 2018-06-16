Dermira (DERM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho cut Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

Dermira traded up $0.02, hitting $10.02, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Dermira has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. research analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dermira by 276.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

