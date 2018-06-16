Critical Analysis: Ross Stores (ROST) versus Destination XL Group (DXLG)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ross Stores has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ross Stores pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Destination XL Group does not pay a dividend. Ross Stores pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ross Stores has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination XL Group and Ross Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $467.98 million 0.18 -$18.82 million ($0.26) -6.73 Ross Stores $14.13 billion 2.28 $1.36 billion $3.34 25.49

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ross Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -3.35% -14.81% -4.21% Ross Stores 10.13% 46.48% 23.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Destination XL Group and Ross Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ross Stores 0 6 19 0 2.76

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Ross Stores has a consensus price target of $84.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Ross Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ross Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Destination XL Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL brands. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. As of March 23, 2018, Destination XL Group, Inc. operated 342 store locations in the United States; London, England; and Toronto, Canada, as well as through its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 1,432 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 219 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 17 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

