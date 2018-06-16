Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) & Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) Financial Review

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE: DATA) and Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tableau Software Inc Class A and Determine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc Class A 1 13 11 0 2.40 Determine 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A currently has a consensus target price of $95.90, suggesting a potential downside of 7.01%. Determine has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Determine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Determine is more favorable than Tableau Software Inc Class A.

Volatility and Risk

Tableau Software Inc Class A has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Determine has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tableau Software Inc Class A and Determine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc Class A $877.06 million 9.59 -$185.56 million ($2.34) -44.07 Determine $27.46 million 0.92 -$9.45 million ($0.63) -2.70

Determine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tableau Software Inc Class A. Tableau Software Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Determine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software Inc Class A and Determine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc Class A -19.21% -23.86% -14.02% Determine -30.59% -87.88% -14.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Determine shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Determine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc Class A beats Determine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by various database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides maintenance and support, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Determine

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

