PVH (PVH) Given a $176.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been given a $176.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

PVH stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.41. 987,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,330. PVH has a 52 week low of $104.34 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $84,752.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in PVH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

