Citigroup Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.30 Price Target

Citigroup set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.48 ($14.51).

Deutsche Bank opened at €9.49 ($11.04) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

