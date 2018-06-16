Deutsche Bank Lowers FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 83

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 83 ($1.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price (down previously from GBX 125 ($1.66)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.17) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.46) to GBX 95 ($1.26) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.30 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.11) on Friday. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.06).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The transport operator reported GBX 12.30 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). FirstGroup had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

In related news, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,202.50 ($18,908.93). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($36,746.11). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,734.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.