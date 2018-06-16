Forterra (FORT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FORT. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.66) price target (up previously from GBX 342 ($4.55)) on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.53) to GBX 350 ($4.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 366 ($4.87) to GBX 378 ($5.03) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.66).

Shares of Forterra opened at GBX 310 ($4.13) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.10).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

