Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Old Mutual (OML)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OML) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

OML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Mutual currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.19).

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Shares of OML stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.60 ($3.46).

Old Mutual (LON:OML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 22.40 ($0.30) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Old Mutual had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of GBX 422.50 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Zoe Cruz sold 34,500 shares of Old Mutual stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41), for a total value of £88,320 ($117,587.54). Also, insider Alan Gillespie acquired 835,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970,600 ($2,623,618.69).

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual plc provides financial services to retail and corporate customers worldwide. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.