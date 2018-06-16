Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sophos Group (SOPH)

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOPH. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 570 ($7.59) to GBX 580 ($7.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 865 ($11.52) to GBX 750 ($9.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.75 ($9.10).

Get Sophos Group alerts:

Shares of Sophos Group opened at GBX 596 ($7.94) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Sophos Group has a one year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 675.62 ($9.00).

In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.88), for a total value of £25,959.20 ($34,561.58). Also, insider Steve Munford sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £2,244,000 ($2,987,618.16). Insiders sold 412,022 shares of company stock valued at $231,356,647 over the last three months.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.