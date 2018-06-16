Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $879,455.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $879,455.00 and $1,011.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 46,030,508 coins and its circulating supply is 39,048,532 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

