Deutsche eMark Reaches Market Cap of $890,596.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $890,596.00 and $1,011.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 46,035,658 coins and its circulating supply is 39,053,682 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

