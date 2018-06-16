Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.85 ($19.59).

FRA DTE opened at €13.81 ($16.05) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

