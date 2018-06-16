Head to Head Review: Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) vs. Telus (TU)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) and Telus (NYSE:TU) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telus has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Telus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 4.35% 14.39% 4.03% Telus 10.65% 18.19% 5.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Telus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $84.71 billion 0.89 $3.91 billion N/A N/A Telus $10.26 billion 2.04 $1.13 billion $2.03 17.35

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Telus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Telus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deutsche Telekom pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telus pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telus pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Telekom and Telus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 3 5 0 2.63 Telus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Telus has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Telus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telus is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Summary

Telus beats Deutsche Telekom on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 168 million mobile customers, and approximately 28 million fixed-network and 19 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Telus Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

