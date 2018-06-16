Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $125,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KLR Group raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

