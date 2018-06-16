Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,062,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 7,820,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,293. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

