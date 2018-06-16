DFSCoin (DFS) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. DFSCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFSCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040771 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00385224 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.