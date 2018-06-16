Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post sales of $291.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the lowest is $274.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $399.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Diamond Offshore Drilling traded up $0.20, hitting $19.52, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,453,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.