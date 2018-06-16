DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Insider Sells $125,800.00 in Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) insider Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality traded down $0.10, reaching $12.17, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,070. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 341,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares during the period.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

