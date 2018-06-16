Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) a $45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods opened at $37.94 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,359 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

