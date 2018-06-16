Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 88,171 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,171 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf makes up 2.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 1.58% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE DBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $926.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $97,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $547,960 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.