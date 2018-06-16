DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279.45 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Vebitcoin and CoinExchange. DigiByte has a market cap of $279.45 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,397,867,183 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, cfinex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

