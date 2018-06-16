Digital Bullion Gold Price Reaches $0.0022 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Profile

Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Bullion Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

