DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

