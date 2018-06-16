Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 461,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 153,056 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,051,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Content. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right customers for their applications.

