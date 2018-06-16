Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III Purchases 70,000 Shares

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Content. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right customers for their applications.

