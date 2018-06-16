DigitalDevelopersFund (CRYPTO:DDF) Price Down 25.5% This Week

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market capitalization of $128,144.00 and approximately $669.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalDevelopersFund alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00586791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00243416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093566 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund was first traded on June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalDevelopersFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalDevelopersFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.